It will soon be 10 days since Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was killed. On May 29th evening, the singer was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab while he was travelling to his village with his cousin and a friend. The step was taken soon after his security was reduced by the Punjab Government. After his killing, gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi Group took the responsibility and revealed on social media that they executed the singer as he apparently ‘killed their brother’.

Two days after his death, his last rites took place and the entire Punjab was seen arriving to pay their last respects and be a part of his last journey.

Ever since the horrific incident took place, it not only created an uproar on social media, it also gave another chance to political parties to start the blame game. In the recent development, a new CCTV footage has surfaced on the web and it is to be believed that the clip features Sidhu Moose Wala’s suspected killers. The video which is now viral on social media would make his fans believe that it was a well pre-planned conspiracy.

The CCTV clip sees the suspected killer posing as his fan outside Sidhu Moose Wala’s house who tries to click selfies with the singer. However later, the same ‘fan’ is seen informing the assailants about Sidhu’s whereabouts. The media reports also state that the informer, who posed as a fan, also informed the killers that he was in a non-bullet proof Thar. After witnessing the video Punjab Police has confirmed that some of those are involved in his murder. Watch the video below:

#BREAKING | Sidhu Moosewala assasination: Key CCTV footage emerges that shows his killers 'waited outside his house posing as fans' Tune in to watch here – https://t.co/k00lO446Jh pic.twitter.com/w8vLYwHTbC — Republic (@republic) June 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that Punjab Police has detained one suspected killer in the Sidhu Moose Wala Murder case. The killers were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Earlier we brought you Lawrence Bishnoi group’s gang-member Sachin Bishnoi’s confession where he confirmed that he himself has killed Sidhu Moose Wala.

