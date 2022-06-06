VJ Varun Sood is all set to make his acting debut with a cameo role in the upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. He has also been signed up by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone, a talent management agency.

Varun, who is also a basketball player, is ecstatic about his debut. He said, “It is a strange sensation. Every aspiring actor dreams of being a part of a Karan Johar film, and I’m no exception. My heart is filled with gratitude, and I thank my lucky stars for this opportunity.”

“For me, there is no such thing as a small or big role. I am just fortunate that I have now become a part of this industry. Working with the cast and crew of Jugjugg Jeeyo was a blast, and being directed by Raj Mehta was an eccentric experience,” Varun Sood added.

On being signed by KJo’s talent agency, Varun Sood thanked the filmmaker and Dharma Cornerstone for believing in him. He said, “I am startled and screaming with joy. For now, I am just getting started, and the hard work and hustle will only become tougher from here on. But I am ready for the fight since cults like Karan Johar believe in me.”

Directed by Raj Mehta, ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ is slated to release in theatres on June 24. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.

