Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s next project as a producer JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh is all set to release this June. However, right before its release, Karan has managed to land himself in trouble.

For those who are unaware, a few days ago, Pakistani singer and politician Abrar ul Haq accused the filmmaker of ‘copying’ his song Nach Punjaban in the upcoming production JugJugg Jeeyo without his permission. The singer had taken it to his Twitter account to accuse Karan. This created quite some frenzy amongst the fans.

Now, once again, singer Abrar Ul Haq took it to his Twitter account where he stated why he did not take any action against Karan Johar & T-Series for stealing his song Nach Punjaban for their movie JugJugg Jeeyo. The singer/politician said, “A lot of fans have been asking me “why didn’t you go to the court against Karan Johar and T-Series for stealing your song “Nach Punjaban”?’. The answer is, yes I am going to the court, don’t worry.”

Tagging the handles of Karan Johar Dharma Productions, and T-Series Abrar Ul Haq used the hashtag #StopStealingOurSongs adding, “It belongs to me and I’ll get it back, God willing, and I’m coming to the court. See you there.”

The song ‘Punjaabban’ which is a new variant of ‘Nach Punjaban’ was first introduced in the trailer for JugJugg Jeeyo. Angered by this, Abrar Ul Haq earlier took it to his Twitter claiming that he has not sold the track to any and will be taking legal actions against Karan and T-Series for using it without his authority.

Replying to this accusation, T-Series claimed that they acquired the rights to the song legally and claimed that the song was also available on a YouTube channel called Lollywood classics. They said, “All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song releases. As represented by Moviebox Records Label the said song copyrights exclusively vest with movie box only with all valid documents.”

