Since yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan has been trending non-stop on social media platforms. The superstar released the first teaser of his upcoming film ‘Jawan’ which is directed by Atlee and it has left the fans mind-boggled. Now, reportedly South actress Nayanthara is playing the leading lady in SRK starrer but she wasn’t the first choice for it. Can you guess who it was? It was none other than Samantha who opted out of the film as she was planning to start a family with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The makers have still not teased the glimpse of the entire cast except for SRK and his first look from Jawan is going crazy viral on social media. His bandbaged look has created a stir on the internet leaving his fans amazed.

Coming back to the topic, according to Mid-Day, Samantha was approached to play the leading lady opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2019 but she declined the offer. She was reportedly planning to start a family with ex-husband and actor Naga Chaitanya and hence she refused the offer in Atlee’s directorial.

The makers of the film were then left with no choice but went ahead with Nayanthara who is a huge name in the South film industry.

Meanwhile, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split last October for reasons still unknown.

Have you watched Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan teaser yet? Take a look at it below:

This is going to be a blockbuster we feel. Atlee and SRK’s collaboration is one of the most anticipated collaborations of the year.

What are your thoughts on Samantha declining Jawan’s offer? Tell us in the comments below.

