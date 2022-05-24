Bollywood actress Esha Gupta never, we’ll say it once again, never, fails to amaze us with her mesmerizing looks and piping hot body that she keeps flaunting on her social media handle. Her newest post on Instagram will surely make you ask yourself ‘why is it so hot in here’.

The actress who’s known for her films like Raaz 3D, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Humshakals, Rustom, Commando 2 and many others, also enjoys a massive fan following of 8.1 million followers on her social media account.

Today the Jannat 2 actress Esha Gupta dropped a bomb mirror selfie on her Instagram handle and we just can’t keep calm about it. In the latest snap, Esha is seen donning a bold white crop top with a plunging neckline, to match it, she wore blue high-waist pants which helped her flaunt her sizzling midriff.

To complete her sexy look, Esha Gupta chose to go with a high ponytail and accessorized her look with a pair of big golden earrings. Captioning her post, all she added was a mirror selfie emoji, and that’s about it, that’s how she managed to set the internet on fire effortlessly.

Not just us but this sizzling mirror selfie by Esha has left her fans completely flabbergasted. Her fans have showered her with immense love in the post’s comment section.

One user wrote, “Har dil ki dhadkan ho aap “

While another Netizen wrote, “Koi to rok lo yr 🙈🙈🙈🙈 “

“Why I’m i falling for u”, one fan commented.

The fourth fan commented, “Your beauty is irresistible!

😍❤️ “

The fifth fan said, ” Wow hottie bomb❤️❤️❤️🔥 “

Isn’t she just looking super hot?! Fans also showered her comment section with fire and heart emojis.

On the professional front, Esha who was last seen in Total Dhamaal is currently preparing for her upcoming project, Desi Magic.

What are your thoughts on Esha Gupta’s look, let us know in the comments below.

