Esha Gupta has been in the industry for almost a decade now and the actress has never failed to woo her fans. From sharing sultry pictures on social media to working with some top stars the actress has done everything. However, just like many actors, Esha too has faced the casting couch. In an interview, the actress reveals she was abused twice by a director on a film set over a miscommunication.

The Jannat 2 actress recalled her shocking experience and exposed that she was insulted on the sets so much so that, she left the shoot until the director apologised personally.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Esha Gupta claimed that during a shoot there was some issue with her dress and due to some miscommunication between the AD team and the director team, the helmer abused her thinking she was late, she told, “He said something in Hindi and I just looked at him, he said ‘you’re very late’, I was very calm even then because I’m generally very calm. I was like, ‘but I wasn’t late, I have been here before all of you, I was here before the Mehboob studio was open, like the time to shoot, I have been here before all the actors came.’ I said that outfit had an issue as the outfit was changed, so, I said ‘it’s not my fault’ and he abused me again. That’s it that was enough for me.”

Esha Gupta further elaborated and said, “The first time, I was all okay, I took it but the second time he said, from there, in the costume, I told him the same thing back what he told me. I said, ‘you know what, you’re this, don’t ever talk to me, don’t ever disrespect me you uneducated fool.’ I literally said and I walked out straight, I removed the rollers and I sat in the car, in the same dress and I went home.”

Although some producers and the executive producer of the film tried reaching her to apologise but Esha simply refused by saying, “No no, the person who said it has to apologise.” To her surprise, the director actually apologised to her after two days and that’s when she decided to go back on the sets.

