Esha Gupta is a hot actress and doesn’t shy away from showing the figure she has. This has led to the actress often time being trolled and slut-shamed for putting up hot, s*xy pictures of herself on her social media. Recently, the actress shared topless pictures – with her back facing the camera, while sunbathing on a balcony. This led to her comments section getting filled with risqué comments.

During a recent chat, the actress spoke about being trolled only because she’s a woman, dealing with trolls and even the root cause of this mentality. Read on to know all she had to say below.

While conversing with Hindustan Times, Esha Gupta spoke up about being trolled just because she is a female and not a man. She said, “It’s gender bias. So many male actors out there are putting up shirtless pictures. Why not ask them to cover up? People look at them and go, ‘Waah bhai, kya body hai!’” Adding that she’s had it with people holding women responsible for promoting r*pe with their outfit choices, she continued, “It’s their mentality that has to be blamed. A woman’s clothes making people think about r*pe is problematic.”

Talking about trolls, Esha Gupta revealed that they used to bother her a few years back but now she has learnt to turn a deaf ear to them. The One Day: Justice Delivered actress added, “I’ve become matured to the level where I don’t react anymore. I also understand that people will point fingers no matter what you do. Once I remember putting up a picture in a saree and somebody writing, ‘Aaj poore kapdon mein photo daala hai!’ When I post a picture with makeup on, people call me ‘plastic beauty’. And when I post a picture without it, they call me ugly and say that I need to put on makeup.”

Esha Gupta added that the root cause of all this lies in people’s basic mentality. She said, “There are many who don’t like girls who’re upfront. They like cutesy girls. But people know that I’m strong and if someone slaps me, I’m going to slap them twice.” She added, “This isn’t just limited to our country. It happens everywhere else in the world despite conversations going on about gender inequality and sexism. I wish we become more progressive in our thoughts.”

