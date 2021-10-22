Shah Rukh Khan has received a lot of love and support from fans, as well as, industry members. The superstar is going through a really tough time as his son Aryan Khan is in the custody. It was early this month that the Starkid was arrested over his alleged involvement in the Mumbai Cruise drug party. Here’s what Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali has to say about the entire case.

The actress wrote an open letter, published by India Today, that criticized authorities for targeting Aryan. She claimed that it was all happening because he is the son of a superstar, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. Furthermore, she compared that drugs to prostitution and said both will never vanish as they’re easily accessible.

Somy Ali began, “If you are an educated, worldly individual who believes in statistics, your intellect will guide you to learn that drugs will never go away, just like prostitution. I have always been a proponent of decriminalising both for this very reason. Law enforcement has not been a deterrent when it comes to drugs or prostitution, and I am making this analogy intentionally because both are easily accessible.”

Somy Ali also landed support to Aryan Khan as she continued, “But, this is not about my drug history, this is about a 23-year-old young man who is being dragged through the mud solely because he is the son of significantly famous parents. I will admit that I can’t make a case on anyone’s innocence or guilt, because I do not have facts or enough evidence to announce my own personal verdict as I am neither a Judge nor a Jury in the literal sense. But I will say this, Aryan and other young men and women of his age will experiment with drugs as that is simply called being a young adult or human.

At the risk of haters and trolls, who I deem to be miserable beings by putting others down where their own lives are in complete shambles, I feel nothing but sad for Aryan. I feel pain for his parents as I can’t begin to imagine what they must be enduring having their son dragged in this mess. Whether he was at the wrong place at the wrong time, or whether he did try drugs. Who gives a damn? Law enforcement is not a deterrent when it comes to drugs. They are throwing this young man under the bus to distract from their inadequacies and lack of doing actual police work. Case in point: Sakinaka case.”

Salman Khan’s former girlfriend ended her note asking Aryan Khan to be sent home at the earliest! She also slammed the ‘corrupt law enforcement’ over its ‘inefficiencies.’

