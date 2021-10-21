To Aryan Khan’s hard luck, the star kid’s bail was rejected for the third time by the Mumbai court on Wednesday. Now, the Bombay High Court has set October 26 as the next date for the star kids bail hearing. Currently, he’s been kept in Arthur Road Jail. The 23-year-old was shifted from the quarantine call to the normal barrack after testing COVID negative. Now that he’s spending time in the normal barracks, his jail inmate Shravan Nadar spoke about Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s condition.

The star kid, along with seven others, was taken into NCB custody after they were caught on a luxury cruise with alleged illegal substances on October 2. Post investigation, NCB claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

After Aryan Khan’s bail was rejected on Wednesday, Aaj Tak spoke with one of the star kids Arthur Road jail inmate Shravan Nadar, he told the news portal that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is not receiving any kind of special or VIP treatment in the jail. He also revealed that he has witnessed the star kid cry. Shravan went on to claim that the superstar’s son eats regular food and biscuits; however, he can also buy food from the canteen with the money he received from his parents, SRK and Gauri Khan.

This morning, Shah Rukh Khan visited Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan. The duo interacted for around 18 minutes, even though they were given 20 minutes. During the meeting, SRK asked Aryan about his well-being.

Later, the Raees star also asked Arthur Road Jail authority if they can provide him home-cooked food but they refused by saying the family needs to take special permission from the court.

While rejecting Aryan Khan’s bail plea, a special NDPS court said there is a possibility that he could “tamper with evidence” or “commit a similar offence while on bail”. They also claimed that Aryan was also involved in unlawful drug activities in the past.

A court order reads, “There is ample evidence in the form of WhatsApp chats of accused no. 1 (Aryan Khan) with foreign national and unknown persons dealing in drugs. There is a reference of hard drugs and bulk quantity in WhatsApp chats which cannot be meant for consumption, with unknown persons who are suspected to be part of international drug racket.”

