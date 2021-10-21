Aryan Khan’s arrest by NCB in the drugs case has shocked the entire Bollywood industry. Since 2nd October, a lot has happened and Aryan has been rejected the bail thrice now. Amid all such chaos, finally, father Shah Rukh Khan has been spotted on his way to meet his son.

For those who don’t know, Aryan has been lodged in Arthur road jail as he’s in judicial custody. We all heard about how Shah Rukh Khan is keeping a check on his son’s health. But now, for the first time, the actor was spotted at Arthur road jail. As expected, he was surrounded by media people.

Check out the video below:

The meeting was brief as per the allowed time by the officials. Shah Rukh Khan was mobbed by the media when he was leaving the jail premises.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s side is being defended by a renowned criminal lawyer Amit Desai and a celebrity lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

In a huge jolt, a Mumbai Special NDPS Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan’s son and two others, in the rave party raid case aboard a cruise ship on October 2. The court also declined the bail applications of Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, the two accused in the drug case lodged by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Khan’s lawyer said that though the detailed order of Special Judge V.V. Patil is awaited, “they plan to appeal to the Bombay High Court today or tomorrow seeking bail”.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha, along with five others were detained on October 2 and placed under arrest on October 3 after the NCB raid on the ship preparing to sail for a Mumbai-Goa cruise.

Initially, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar had sent them to a day’s custody which was later extended till October 7, and later sent to judicial custody for 14 days, and transferred the case to the Special NDPS Court.

(Inputs- IANS)

