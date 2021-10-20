Deepika Padukone is one of the top actors in the industry at the moment, but this hasn’t stopped her from being trolled on several occasions. When the actress was interrogated in the dr*g case investigation that rose after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, she was trolled for consuming substances. Now, trollers are at it again.

Recently, Deepika was papped at the Mumbai airport and netizens have lost it. They have taken to the comments section and posted messaged calling the Bajirao Mastani actress a nashidi queen. Read on to know all they had to say about it.

Recently, Deepika Padukone was snapped at the airport wearing a white shirt with balloon sleeves tied in the front over a black bralette. She paired the top with a pair of brown leather pants and completed it off with gorgeous black pencil heels. The actress was also seen carrying a black handbag with gold details as she made her way towards the airport entrance.

Seeing this look of Deepika Padukone, trolls couldn’t resist showcasing their ugly side by calling Deepika a ‘druggie’ and ‘nashidi.’ One user wrote, “Maal hai kia? ?” while another commented, “Nashidi queen.” A third took to the comments section and wrote, “Yeh Mard hai ya worut ? I thought man is dressing like a woman,” while several others added, “nashedi.”

While netizens trolled her, several others also bestowed her with praises. One user wrote, “Deepika is the Classiest Celebrity in Bollywood” while others replied with fire and heart emojis.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen as Romi Bhatia in the Ranveer Singh-led 83. She will also be seen as the lead in Pathan, in an untitled Shakun Batra film, a cameo role in Cirkus and Nag Ashwin’s untitled next.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

