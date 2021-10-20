Guru Randhawa and Mrunal Thakur come together for the first time for Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Aise Na Chhoro Mujhe’. The romantic track tells a beautiful, bitter-sweet love story.

Shot in picturesque Kashmir, the romantic song, sung by Guru Randhawa also has a climax that is unpredictable and will take audiences by surprise.

The music video is peppered with electric chemistry between Guru Randhawa and Mrunal Thakur who don look straight out of a fairytale.

Talking about the song says Guru Randhawa, “Aise Na Chhoro Mujhe has a beautiful and haunting melody. The lyrics are so retable and will touch your heart. It was great working with Mrunal Thakur.. we had an absolute blast shooting for this track.”

Adds Mrunal Thakur, “It was incredible filming the track in Kashmir. This is my first collaboration with Guru Randhawa and we had so much fun on set that our director would actually have to remind us that the cameras were rolling. I hope audiences enjoy the song as much as we enjoyed shooting it.”

Says T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “With Guru Randhawa’s soothing vocals, heart-touching lyrics by Rashmi Virag, the soulful melody by Manan Bhardwaj and the stunning visuals, ‘Aise Na Chhoro Mujhe’ has all the ingredients of a memorable love song. The chemistry between Guru and Mrunal Thakur is truly something to watch out for.”

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series presents ‘Aise Na Chhoro Mujhe’. Composed by Manan Bhardwaj and penned by Rashmi Virag, Directed by Ashish Panda and featuring Guru Randhawa and Mrunal Thakur, the romantic song, is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

