Rohit Shetty is all set for the release of the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif led Sooryavanshi. While fans are waiting for the cop drama to hit screens, the focus is already on when his next, the Ranveer Singh-led Cirkus will come out. Well, we have some news on that.

As per reports coming in now, the makers of the film are making grand plans for a Diwali 2022 release. Read on to know all about it and why they are making such plans.

A source close to the development of the Rohit Shetty directorial told Bollywood Hungama, “Rohit and his team are of the opinion that Cirkus makes for a perfect Diwali release as it’s an out and out comedy. The ones who have seen the rushes inform that Rohit has created a fairy tale Disney world that isn’t seen before in Hindi films.”

The same source, further talking about the Ranveer Singh-led Cirkus, said, “It’s a comic caper with solid visuals, and the team is planning to bring it during Diwali 2022 weekend. Comic genre goes hand in hand with Diwali, and Rohit has a phenomenal track record on the festival of lights.”

The source further added the reason behind the thinking of a Diwali 2022 release was in order to ensure proper spacing between Ranveer Singh films. The source said, “Rohit Shetty is clear that there shouldn’t be an overexposure as that can tamper the prospects of the film. Ranveer has three films release in a span of 5 months – Sooryavanshi, 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar – and hence, both Ranveer and Rohit are keen on bringing Cirkus on the festive weekend of Diwali.”

As per reports, an official announcement regarding the release date of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus will be made post the release of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi this Diwali.

Talking about the Ranveer Singh starrer, the film is said to be a comedy of errors along the lines of Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma’s classic, Angoor. Besides Singh, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez as female leads.

