Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in October 2020. It was just 2 months after they met and started dating that the couple decided to take their relationship to the next step. Pre-anniversary celebrations are currently ongoing and it involves the Indian Idol judge threatening her husband with a knife! Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

It was back on the 24th of October that Neha and Rohan tied the knot. Many members from the industry including Urvashi Rautela, Maniesh Paul, Urvashi Dholakia amongst others were a part of the celebrations.

Advertisement

Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram and shared a video with Rohanpreet Singh. The duo was enjoying pre-celebrations as one could see a cake right in front of them. The Coca Cola singer takes a knife and places it around his neck as she says, “Jo bhi hai mere hawaale kar de (Give me everything you have).”

To this, Rohanpreet Singh gets closer to her and responds, “Lo kar diya (I did).” He even jokes and adds, “Ab tere hawaale watan saathiyo (I entrust the country to you).” They even sang ‘Happy 25th anniversary to us’ despite it being their first-year completion.

Rohan and Neha even adorably kissed each other before cutting the cake.

Neha Kakkar captioned her post, “5 days to go for Our First Anniversary!!!!…Thank YOU @rohanpreetsingh you complete me…P.S. We say 25 years coz we believe in Law of Attraction…And Thank You My #NeHearts and Our Wellwishers for all the love and blessings…#NehuPreet”

Rohanpreet Singh met Neha back in 2020 when the duo was working on a music video together. They struck the chords on the sets of the song and decided to spend the rest of their life together.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Javed Akhtar Supports Shah Rukh Khan In Aryan Khan Case: “When You’re High Profile, People Have Fun Pulling You Down”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube