Today Aryan Khan’s bail hearing will be conducted at a Mumbai court and it’s also the most important day for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Many fans and industry colleagues have come out in support for the Khan family but some are totally against them. The latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is lyricist Javed Akhtar. Although he refused to comment on the matter, he talked about paying the high price of being a celebrity.

Advertisement

The star kid was taken into NCB custody on October 2, after he was allegedly caught with illegal substances. The 23-year-old was sent to 14-day judicial custody on October 7 and has been at Arthur Road jail since October 8.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar was recently speaking at the launch of the book ‘Changemakers,’ written by authors Almas Virani and Sweta Samota, the lyricist was asked if he feels that Bollywood is being regularly targeted with raids, Akhtar said, “This is the price the film industry has to pay for being high profile. When you’re high profile, people have fun pulling you down, throwing muck at you. If you’re a nobody, then who has the time to throw stones at you?”

Further, Javed Akhtar claims that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan received maximum media attention, while the seizure of 2,988 kg of heroin at Mundra Port located in Kutch district of Gujarat was not highlighted anywhere.

Although he didn’t take any names, he was indirectly referring to Aryan’s arrest and said, “You find cocaine worth Rs one billion dollar at a port, somewhere else there were 1200 people where ganja and a total sum of Rs 1 lakh 30 thousand is found, according to media reports. Now this has become big national news but I haven’t seen any headline on the billion-dollar cocaine…,”

However, when a reporter directly asked Javed Akhtar to share his views on Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan being targeted, the lyricist declined to elaborate anything further.

Must Read: Aryan Khan Case: NCB Submits Dr*g Related WhatsApp Chat Between Shah Rukh Khan’s Son & An Actress Ahead Of Bail Hearing

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube