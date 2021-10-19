Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, both being produced by Yash Raj Films, is much awaited among fans of both stars. It seems now both the films are now being affected due to Aryan Khan’s arrest. Scroll down to know more.

King Khan and his family is having a tough time ever since Aryan was arrested by NCB on October 3 during a drug raid at Cordelia cruise off the Mumbai coast. Since the arrest, SRK has not returned to the sets as he is still waiting for Aryan’s bail.

For the unversed, the superstar was supposed to leave for Spain to shoot for Pathan at the time of his son’s arrest. He was also shooting for Atlee’s next, which is tentatively titled as ‘Lion’, as well. However, everything has been kept on hold since then. Seemingly, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 also have affected by the delay.

As per News 18 report, a source has revealed that Pathan director Sidharth Anand has left for Spain ahead of Aryan Khan’s arrest. “However, he returned to India after the Aryan Khan case. The makers were there to shoot two songs in Mallorca, Cadiz and Vejer de la Frontera. Pathan was the first film to be shot at those three locations. On other hand, Atlee is proceeding with Shah Rukh’s duplicate Prashant Walde for the long shots and the over the shoulder sequences to ensure that the dates of the other artists are being utilised,” the source added.

Pathan’s delay is also affecting Tiger 3 shoot as well. Both films are connected to each other as Salman has a cameo in Pathan, Shah Rukh will make a guest appearance in Tiger 3. The report quotes the source as, “Salman is closely following up on Aryan’s case. The actor has visited SRK on multiple occasions and is concerned about Aryan’s well-being. He is constantly by Shah Rukh’s side. Salman is also busy over the weekends shooting for Bigg Boss 15. The actor, therefore, could not attend the ongoing rehearsals of Tiger 3 last week. Katrina, who has some hand combat action sequences. has been rehearsing.”

The report has also cited the source claiming that Salman Khan along with Emraan Hashmi, is expected to join the rehearsals in the next couple of days. The source added, “Later this month, all three actors will start shooting for the film in Mumbai.”

