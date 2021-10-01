Advertisement

After the 2018 film Zero, Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. The film is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. As fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release, the latest report reveals SRK is taking advice from a special person for action scenes.

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand is well known for his signature Hollywood-style action scenes. He is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Pathan has some edge-of-the-seat moments. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the film.

As per India Today report, Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan is taking a special interest in the action scenes filmed for Pathan. A source revealed, “Shah Rukh’s eldest son Aryan Khan has been taking an active interest in giving his inputs in the action scenes of the film. SRK has often spoken about Aryan and his keen sense of acumen in filmmaking.”

The report also claims that Aryan has been following pop culture and Hollywood films very closely and thus gives Shah Rukh Khan his opinion on what should be the next level of action in Bollywood films. Aryan’s input is also aligned with King Khan’s intention of targetting the younger audience. He wants the action scenes of Pathan should be at par with the high octane choreography of Hollywood films like the Bond series or even Matrix.

Now the cast and crew of Pathan are heading to Spain for a special song sequence to be shot between Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone in the port city of Mallorca, Cadiz, and a hilltop Vejer De La Frontera.

SRK will also be seen in Atlee’s next tentatively titled Jawaan. Priyamani and Nayanthara are all set to share screen space with SRK in this project.

