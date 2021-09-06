Advertisement

Atlee’s upcoming yet untitled film might be a game changer for Shah Rukh Khan. The film is touted to be packed with lots of trills and action in which the Bollywood Badshah will be seen in a double role. According to rumours, the Atlee film is inspired by the superhit Spanish Netflix series Money Heist.

Recently, Nayanthara and Priyamani started shooting for the film in Pune and this morning Shah Rukh Khan too was spotted in the city as he was seen posing with Pune Metro staff.

Now, according to reports by Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed some interesting details about Shah Rukh Khan starrer, they said, “It’s a typical Atlee film with all the commercial trappings in the screenplay. While there are ample twists and turns in the narrative, one of the sub-plots is inspired by Money Heist. In a key juncture, the negative character of SRK assembles a team and organises the biggest bank heist one has ever heard off. The character on other side of law is essentially a robber by profession, but with a strong backstory,”

Reportedly, this might set the tone for Atlee’s film, the heist results in a face-off between the two characters of Shah Rukh Khan. The source further added, “There are many other facets to the screenplay of Atlee’s next and the heist is just tip of the iceberg in terms of surprise elements. Get ready to witness the biggest Masala entertainers in today’s time,”

This will be Shah Rukh Khan’s latest outing after 2018 film Zero, apart from Atlee’s film, the king of Bollywood will be making his return with Yash Raj Films’ Pathan, co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Interestingly, a few years back, Shah Rukh Khan was eyeing to collaborate with Netflix to create the Indian version of Money Heist but the project was dropped after a few months as the scripting and idea was not satisfying.

