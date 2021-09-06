Advertisement

Sudha Kongara Prasad, the director of the recent Tamil hit ‘Soorarai Pottru’ has confirmed the Hindi remake of the biopic. Akshay Kumar’s name is doing rounds to join as a lead. Below is all you need to know.

The Filmmaker gained worldwide fame with her recent film, which revolves around the real-life of GR Gopinath, the aviation pilot who not only dreamt but also turned his dreams into the reality of making air travel accessible to the common man.

Writer Sudha Kongara Prasad, whose directorial work also includes the amazing boxer film ‘Sala Khadoos’ with R Madhavan, told SpotBoyE that, “It is all discussion stage only. Only the producers are on board officially. I need to start writing the Hindi version,” thus making it clear that Akshay Kumar’s name attached is just a rumour.

When asked, did Sudha ever comprehend such a widespread impact for Soorarai Pottru? Kongara Prasad stated, “It’s all in God’s hands. I remember when it went to the OTT platform I wasn’t very happy. I wondered why it should go there. Then I saw the love it got and its massive reach, and I decided to shut up and let HIM do the rest.”

Undoubtedly, ‘Soorarai Pottru‘ has earned many warm responses from movie lovers around the world, one such surprise was recent when Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan conveyed his fondness for the film’s climax song. To which the film’s lead Suriya responded through his warm words by tweeting: “Times like these, kind words of appreciation like these, and extraordinary moments like these are the greatest rewards for Soorarai Pottru. So touched, means a lot sir.”

Meanwhile, one of the producers of the film, Guneet Mongia has collected a stay order from the Madras High Court against Suriya for trading the Hindi rights to Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Films without her permission. Which could postpone the making of the Hindi remake of the movie.

