Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla left us forever on 2nd September 2021. The actor allegedly suffered a heart attack and was declared ‘brought dead’ by the medical staff at the hospital. His family members including rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill were devastated. An official statement has now been released and below are all the details you need.

An official statement by Sidharth’s family reads, “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever.”

Advertisement

The family of Sidharth Shukla continued, “Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special thank you to Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day.”

“Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti. The Shukla Family, “ concluded the close ones of Sidharth Shukla.

Check out the official statement below:

Meanwhile, a lot has been said about what happened the night when Sidharth Shukla passed away. There have been reports that rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill was by his side. He reportedly slept in her lap and did not wake up in the morning.

Shehnaaz’s father Santok Singh in an interaction with the media also revealed that his daughter is in a bad state. He added that she is unable to come to terms with the fact that Sidharth breathed his last in her lap. She even kept questioning him about how she will be able to survive without him.

Sidharth Shukla was laid to rest on Friday. His funeral took place at Oshiwara crematorium ground. Many from the industry including Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi amongst others were present and paid their last respects.

May God give Sid’s family the strength to get through this tough time!

Must Read: Sidharth Shukla’s Family Holds An Online Prayer Meet Today, Karanvir Bohra Shares Details

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube