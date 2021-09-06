Advertisement

It was last Thursday that we lost a shining star, Sidharth Shukla. The actor allegedly passed away after a cardiac arrest. His last rites took place a day after, in presence of his family and close friends. Rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill bid the final goodbye too and one could see how devastated she was. Now, Pavitra Punia is opening about their relationship and it’s heartbreaking for SidNaaz fans.

As most know, it was back in September 2019 that SidNaaz met in Bigg Boss 13. The duo struck the chords soon after and their banter was loved by viewers. Little did one expect that their relationship will become such a USP outside the house. The couple refrained from confirming their relationship but did confess that they’re family to each other.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia opens up on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s bond. She told Hindustan Times, “Aaj main jab Shehnaaz ko dekthi hoon, toh rooh kaanp jaati hai. People dream of having a pure bond like they had. I wouldn’t say it was dosti or boyfriend-girlfriend. Yeh rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha. After Soni-Mahiwal, Romeo-Juliet, people will remember Sidharth-Shehnaaz. Their fans are crazy about them. I was madly in love with the Shehnaaz and Sid jodi. I hope she manages, stays strong to cope with the loss.”

Pavitra Punia and Sidharth Shukla worked together back in 2011 in Love U Zindagi. They did not, however, share a great bond initially. “I would think hoga hero apne ghar ka and we wouldn’t give shots together. The show lasted for 6 months. We bonded well when we went to Macau for an awards show. That’s where we broke the ice. He was so protective and such a gentleman. After the show ended, our bond became better. Later, when we met on Bigg Boss, he asked me, ‘Dus saal pehle wali Pavtira kahan hai?’. He wanted the rowdy Pavitra. Had he not me realize to bring the original Pavitra, I wouldn’t have lasted for a week in the house,” she added.

Meanwhile, family members of Sidharth Shukla have organized a prayer meet for the late actor today. It is scheduled on Zoom at 5 PM.

