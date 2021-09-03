Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla’s death has not only shocked everyone but it has saddened us to the core. The Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away yesterday morning due to a heart attack, the actor was declared dead at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. Sidharth who made his big Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya wasn’t keen on doing more Bollywood films.

Just like Sushant Singh Rajput, Sidharth became popular doing several TV shows, although he became more popular with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya the actor never showed interest in Bollywood.

Post the success of his debut film, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Sidharth Shukla said, “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was a great experience. I didn’t have the author-backed role. And yet I didn’t feel side-lined at all. Throughout the shooting and afterwards during promotion it was ‘Humpty’ Varun Dhawan, ‘Dulhaniya’ Alia Bhatt and Dulhaniya’s fiancé played by me. Not for a second did I feel secondary. I’ve no regrets at all about doing Humpty Sharma.”

Sidharth added, “Now until I get something as appealing as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania I am back giving all my time to television.”

Further, talking about juggling between two projects, Sidharth Shukla said, “Earlier I had juggled between Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Balika Vadhu. So doing two projects together was not new to me. Being at two different shootings at the same time was something I kind of knew how to do. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was something I had to do. I had to stretch myself as an actor.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla’s final rites are currently happening in Mumbai and doctors had asserted that the Balika Vadhu star died of a heart attack but they won’t be able to confirm until they complete the post mortem.

Yesterday, soon after Sidharth Shukla’s news broke out, celebrities and fans conveyed their shock and shared condolence messages on social media.

Post Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla became super busy with back to back music videos, he also starred in AltBalaji’s romantic web series Broken But Beautiful season 3 for which he was applauded for playing the character of Agastya.

