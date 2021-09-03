Advertisement

TV’s heartthrob and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s last and final journey has already begun. His mortals are leaving Cooper hospital in a while and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill has left for his final rites already. The first pictures in will leave you devastated. Shehnaaz’s looks inconsolable in the pictures and we are beyond heartbroken writing this.

Shehnaaz accompanied Sid yesterday to the hospital and reportedly he breathed last in her arms.

Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla’s final rites will take place at the Oshiwara crematorium and Shehnaaz Gill has just left for the same. The actress looks devastated and inconsolable in the pictures and we are writing this with a very heavy heart.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill here:

Meanwhile, as Sidharth Shukla’s final journey begins, several celebrities from the entertainment world have arrived at the late actor’s residence. As of now, celebs like Aly Goni, Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary, Arti Shetty, Vikas Gupta and Rashami Desai have been spotted. Other celebs also snapped arriving and leaving the actor’s place include Nikki Tamboli, Asim Riaz, Rakhi Sawant, Divyanka Tripathi and more. Rakhi also confirmed that Shukla will be taken directly for cremation and not to his residence.

Talking about how Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla’s close friend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant is dealing with the news, Rahul Mahajan had said, “She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything.” Yesterday reports also surfaced of Shahenaaz’s conversation with her father post Sidharth’s demise. She reportedly told him, “Papa, usne mere haathon mein dum toda hai. Mere haathon mein woh is duniya ko chhodkar gaya. Ab main kya karungi kaise jeeyungi?” Before adding, “‘thodi der mein use jalaa denge nahi rahega vo to main kaise rahungi’.”

RIP, Sidharth Shukla.

Must Read: Sidharth Shukla Final Journey Live Updates: Ambulance On It’s Way To Home For Final Rites

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube