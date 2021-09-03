Advertisement

Yesterday, September 2, 2021, was a shocking day for millions across the globe as news of Sidharth Shukla’s sad and untimely demise made the headlines. The actor, who garnered fame for his performances in shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, passed away after reportedly suffering a major cardiac arrest. While he was rushed to a hospital, Sid was declared dead on arrival.

Since yesterday, many celebrities have been visiting the Shukla residence to pay their last respects to the talented actor and condolence with his family. Today, the Bigg Boss 13’s last rites will be held at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai and celebs are pouring in to see the actor the last time before his mortal remains are burnt.

Advertisement

As per reports just coming in, Sidharth’s remains have been given fire and his last rights have just concluded. Those present at the cremation ground are just as heartbroken if not more than what his million fans are feeling at the moment. Reports also state that the late actor’s family allowed Shehnaaz to perform a puja before the cremation. The actor’s sisters were by her side during the same.

Here are some videos of Sidharth Shukla arriving in an ambulance at the Oshiwara crematorium. Shehnaaz Gill broke down as she arrived at the crematorium and couldn’t stop herself from calling out Sid’s name.

Several celebrities, including Jaan Kumar Sanu, Shefali Jariwala, Abhinav Shukla, Darshan Rawal, Ramdas Athawale and more were snapped at the crematorium in Oshiwara where Sidahrt’s body will be cremated.

Shehnaaz Gill, who reportedly was with Sidharth Shukla when he breathed this last, was snapped leaving her place for Sidharth’s cremation along with her brother Shehbaz. Completely devastated, Shehnaaz was in tears as she got off the car. Sid’s mom has also reached the shamshaan bhoomi and looks inconsolable as she alights the car.

As Sidharth Shukla’s final journey begins, several celebrities from the entertainment world have arrived at the late actor’s residence. As of now, celebs like Aly Goni, Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary, Arti Shetty, Vikas Gupta and Rashami Desai have been spotted. Other celebs also snapped arriving and leaving the actor’s place include Nikki Tamboli, Asim Riaz, Rakhi Sawant, Divyanka Tripathi and more.

Rakhi Sawant also confirmed that Sidharth Shukla will be taken directly for cremation and not to his residence.

Talking about how Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla’s close friend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant is dealing with the news, Rahul Mahajan had said, “She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything.” Yesterday reports also surfaced of Shahenaaz’s conversation with her father post Sidharth’s demise. She reportedly told him, “Papa, usne mere haathon mein dum toda hai. Mere haathon mein woh is duniya ko chhodkar gaya. Ab main kya karungi kaise jeeyungi?” Before adding, “‘thodi der mein use jalaa denge nahi rahega vo to main kaise rahungi’.”

Besides scripted shows on television, Sidharth Shukla was also part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 13. He also starred in the Bollywood film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), several music videos and more. Last featured in the Alt Balaji-MX Player web series Broken But Beautiful 3, the actor is survived by his mother and two sisters.

May his soul rest in peace.

Must Read: Sidharth Shukla Death Compared To Sushant Singh Rajput Case By Netizens: “Why Only One Hospital?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube