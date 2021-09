Advertisement

Ever since the shocking news came about the demise of actor Sidharth Shukla (40) on Thursday morning, social media has been flooded with comments from the film and television fraternity and his fans.

Among these tweets, the one that got a lot of attention from Sidharth‘s fans was all about death and philosophy of life.

Advertisement

It’s an old tweet by Sidharth Shukla from 2017 in which he wrote, “Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside us while we live…”

The post was actually shared on October 24, 2017. Who knew that this tweet would become a reality some day? Fans believe it is literally the situation that Shehnaaz Gill is going through ever since Sidharth Shukla has left us.

Death is not the greatest loss in life .The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live….. — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) October 24, 2017

Sidharth gained a lot of popularity with ‘Bigg Boss 13’, which he won, and ‘Balika Vadhu‘.

His fans reacted to his old tweet saying, ‘death is the greatest loss’. And it is true because now only his memories can remain with us.

His philosophy that was much-appreciated since he posted it back in 2017 has become a sad reality after his death, with his are expressing their feelings of grief and sorrow on it.

Must Read: “Shehnaaz Gill Has Completely Gone Pale,” Rahul Mahajan, Aly Goni, Jaan Kumar Sanu & Celebs Who Visited Sidharth Shukla’s House Reveal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube