This coming weekend Sidharth Shukla and Kiara Advani are coming to grace The Kapil Sharma Show in order to promote their recently released film Shershaah. The channel has released a new promo where Sidharth reveals his pet name ‘Sidhu’ to which Kapil warns him to not use this particular name in front of Archana Puran Singh.

For those of you who don’t know, Kapil warned Sidharth in Navjot Singh Sidhu’s context who Archana replaced a few years ago.

Sony TV shared a new promo on their Instagram handle, where The Kapil Sharma Show welcomed Sidharth Shukla and Kiara Advani who came to promote their recently released film Shershaah.

Kapil Sharma asks Sidharth Malhotra that in Shershaah he has had codenames, does he have any codenames in real life? Replying to him Sid said, “Sidhi, Sidhu, Sid.”

Upon listening to the actor’s answer, Kapil immediately took a dig at Archana Puran Singh and said, “Sidhu na bolna, unko darr lagta hai (Don’t say the name Sidhu, she gets scared).” And this leaves the entire crowd in splits including Kiara and Sid.

Watch Kapil Sharma and Sidharth Malhotra’s conversation here:

This is definitely going to be a fun episode that we can’t wait for!

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma asked Kiara Advani the reason behind Vikram Batra’s fiance Dimple Cheema and replying to Kapil, she said, “I did meet Dimple ji before shooting for the film but it was not because I wanted to understand how she speaks and behaves.”

Kiara continued and said, “I wanted to connect with her emotionally and understand her sentiments because, we as civilians, when reading about the soldiers, think about what their families must be going through. Their journey is a different kind of strength.”

Are you all excited to see Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on The Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the comments below.

