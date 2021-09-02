Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining people for nearly 13 years. The show has become favourite among several households. All the characters or actors of the show have made their special place in the hearts of the people.

As fans of the sitcom often discover something new about the cast, a new picture is now going viral on social media. Fans have unearthed an old picture from Kush Shah‘s Instagram and there’s something special about the picture that eagle-eyed netizens have noticed. Scroll down to know.

Back in 2014, Kush Shah, who plays the role of Goli in the hit sitcom, shared a picture with a caption, “Timepas”. In the picture, several members of the cast, Babita aka Munmun Dutta, Kush, Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali, Tappu aka Bhavya Gandhi and Komal aka Ambika are seen.

While all the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast members are looking at the camera for the selfie, netizens’ attention panned towards the secretary of the Gokuldham Society, Atmaram Tukaram Bhide (played by Mandar Chandwadkar). He is seen sitting far away from the cast in the picture. Even though Mandar’s glimpse may be blurry, but that did not stop netizens to recognized him. Take a look at the picture below:

Kush Shan‘s Instagram post is flooded with comments addressing Bhide. One fan wrote, “Look what Bhide is doing,” while another one wrote, “Just look at bhide sir.” Some even commented about rest of the cast, “Everyone is looking damn cute 🤩🤩🤩”

However, this is not the first time that Kush’s pic has gone viral on social media. Previously, his childhood picture also had gone viral.

