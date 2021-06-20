It often happens that you become friends with your co-stars and it makes sense because you spend most of your time with them. But did you know, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Kush Shah aka Goli never liked Nidhi Bhanushali aka old ‘Sonu’ and spoke about having catfights in the initial days. Read to know the scoop below.

Kush, who is now really close friends with Nidhi, revealed this during an interview. Well, that’s how all the great friendships in history began. Isn’t it?

Initially, Jheel Mehta played the role of ‘Sonu Bhide’ in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but was replaced by Nidhi Bhanushali. Bhanushali played the role of ‘Sonu’ from 2013-2019 – six years, that’s a pretty long time. But she didn’t gel well with Tapu Sena including Kush Shah and the actor revealed it during an interview.

During an interview with TVTimes, Tapu Sena was pulling each other’s legs when Kush made a shocking revelation of not liking Nidhi. Kush Shah revealed that initially nobody liked Nidhi Bhanushali and besides him, no one was vocal about it. They were all really good friends with Jheel Mehta and it took them some time to accept her as the new ‘Sonu’ and be friends with her.

Adding to this, Nidhi also revealed that initially, she has had catfights but eventually became friends with Kush.

In a throwback interview with ETimes, Kush Shah revealed the impact of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on his life and said, “Our life has changed completely. My relatives would call me Kush as a kid but after I started working on the show, they started calling me by my screen name Goli so this goes on to prove how our life has changed. Now, Kush doesn’t come first, they address me as Goli. I am very grateful and thankful for the love that the audience has given us.”

What are your thoughts on Kush Shah’s revelation about Nidhi Bhanushali? Tell us in the comments below.

