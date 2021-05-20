Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running Indian TV show. It would be safe to say that the show is also the most loved to date. There have been a lot of real-life connections that make the show super special. The biggest example is of Disha Vakani and brother Mayur Vakani, who also play reel life siblings. But what is the curious relation between Kush Shah and Samay Shah?

Koimoi recently began an exclusive TMKOC fact check segment. Earlier, we informed you about Munmun Dutta and Mamta Dutta not having any relation. Fans often confused our Babita Iyer and the famous ‘Bhootni’ of the show as sisters because of their common surnames. But that really isn’t the case.

But as far as Kush Shah and Samay Shah are concerned, the duo is actually cousins in real life. Not just that, they share a really special bond and are really affectionate towards each other. In fact, when our Goli went on a break for a month for his studies, Samay ended up shedding tears.

Samay Shah himself made the confession during an old interview. It was when Kush Shah had to focus on his studies because of his board exams. The actor decided to take a break from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a month. But Samay wasn’t very happy with the idea. He really wanted his brother to stay and ended up crying for the same reason. Super sweet, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets have been reportedly shifted to Silvassa amid the COVID situation in Mumbai. From Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta to Tapu Sena, all the stars have been staying at the new location and working in shifts.

