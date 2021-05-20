The first two seasons of ‘Broken But Beautiful’ featured actress Harleen Sethi as Sameera. While she will be seen playing a cameo in the third season of the show, the lead female protagonist, Rumi Desai, will be portrayed by the debutant actress Sonia Rathee.

Advertisement

In her character introduction video, the young talented actress who is making her acting debut has shown a lot of promise by performing her character brilliantly. She shares the screen space with the popular actor Sidharth Shukla in Broken But Beautiful 3. Sonia looks confident as Rumi, and she has been receiving enormous accolades for her performance in the teaser and trailer. In this video, Sonia’s character gets into an argument with her co-star in the show as she warns her, “Abhi to maine shuru bhi nahi kiya hai sweetheart!” and the way she says it, certainly draws for whistles and applause.

Rich, beautiful, and self-assured, Rumi seems to have it all. But she thinks otherwise. For Rumi, her stepsister Maira — the apple of the world’s eye — is the one who has it all. All her life Rumi has lived under her sister’s shadow. She is used to getting what she wants, but does she need what she wants?

‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ is the story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai — two people from very different worlds. Not only are their worlds poles apart, but they are also a complete contrast to each other. Both Agastya and Rumi knew what they wanted, but not what they needed. Eventually, they both experienced love and heartbreak. Love came looking for them when they were chasing their obsessions. And their journey comes full circle when they both realize that it is too harder to fall out of love than to fall in it.

The caption of the introduction video on ALTBalaji’s social media platform reads, “A little scratched, a little flawed and more than a little damaged; she breaks hearts and rules. Watch Rumi chasing her obsession in #BrokenButBeautiful3 streaming on 29th May on ALTBalaji”.

Produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari of 11:11 Productions and directed by Priyanka Ghose, ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ features Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee along with Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.

Stay tuned to ALTBalaji’s social media handles as the show releases on 29th May 2021!

Must Read: Shweta Tiwari’s Ex-Husband Raja Chaudhary Backs Abhinav Kohli: “Shweta Should Allow Him To Meet His Son”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube