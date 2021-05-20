Himanshi Khurana recently made a lot of noise when she revealed to us her Bollywood plans. But it isn’t hidden that she shares a huge amount of love and respect for her Punjabi industry. The beauty is a big name there and enjoys a massive fan base. And that’s one of the reasons she and her boyfriend Asim Riaz may not ever live in together. Read on for exclusive details!

As most know, Asim and Himanshi met while they participated in Bigg Boss 14. They struck the chords in no time and their dreamy romance soon became the talk of the town. Sure there were some hurdles, but the couple rose above it all, stronger than ever. While Asim is on his ultimate journey to follow his dreams as a rapper in Mumbai, Khurana continues to rule the North.

During COVID, a lot of celebrity couples decided to move in together. Asked if she and Asim Riaz ever contemplated the choice, Himanshi Khurana said, “No. There aren’t any considerations as such as my work is here and I have to fulfill my work commitments. Nevertheless, I do travel taking out time, but yes, there aren’t any plans for shifting or anything as such for now.”

Asim Riaz is finally entering his ultimate journey as a rapper with Back To Start. Himanshi Khurana is super excited for him. “I feel great. I am so thankful to the fans for their love and support and I always wish the best for him,” she shares.

Recently, fans were elated to see Himanshi celebrate Eid with Asim and his family. Asked about it, Khurana shared, “It went amazing. We enjoyed spending time with family. Enjoyed some delicious delicacies and it was very delightful.”

