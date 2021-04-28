Bigg Boss 13 helped Asim Riaz gain unprecedented fame in showbiz. The aspiring actor was all of a sudden flooded with offers. Music video with Jacqueline Fernandez to being offered huge sum to return for BB14, he was all over. Amidst it all, one thing that has remained constant is his marriage rumours with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana.

As most know, AsiManshi met on Bigg Boss 13. The couple soon struck the chords but the Punjabi singer was already committed. Owing to some unknown reasons, her relationship hit a roadblock while she was inside the house. Eventually, she did express her feelings for Asim on the show and there was no going back.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are standing strong to date. They are often seen celebrating big days together, jetting off for vacations and much more. The Sadda Haq actress had multiple times opened up on their marriage, but it is the handsome hunk who’s setting the records straight this time.

As per a report by TellyChakkar, Asim Riaz confirmed that he and Himanshi Khurana do plan to tie the knot. However, they’re both really vested in their professional careers currently and are focused on it. They’re all about work currently but have promised to not let down fans in the future.

That means, Asim and Himanshi will definitely marry but now is not the right time!

Previously, Himanshi Khurana had opened up on not taking decisions in haste and making a mockery out of her relationship with Asim Riaz.

She told TOI, “Right now we are not thinking about marriage. I am also working round the clock and have some amazing offers. Getting married means we will have to give time to each other. Currently, we are working in different industries, the mindset is very different. Our upbringing, religion, he’s in Mumbai so everything is different. We don’t want to rush and mess up things. Marriage is a big commitment. We don’t want to get married in haste and then later on our relationship becomes a joke for others. We want to be prepared for it and want it to happen at the right time. It will be a mature decision.”

