Being a celeb is not an easy job, and Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana can testify to the same. The Punjabi singer, model and actress, recently got candid about the struggles of being a celebrity and a lot more concerning to it. Read all she had to say below.

During a recent conversation, Himanshi said that she has been suffering from PCOS and has gained weight owing to the same. She also spoke about her diet and more.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Himanshi Khurana said it is not always easy to be perfect. While revealing that she has skin problems and other difficulties, she said, “At times it becomes really very difficult for us to look perfect every time. Recently, I got skin problems because I am shooting and applying makeup almost every day. Also, as an actor, at times, I have to wear attires which are not very comfortable. I have worn quite heavy attires in which using the washroom was a task.”

Himanshi Khurana continued, “Also, I have OCD (Obsessive-compulsive disorder). Agar thoda sa bhi kahin touch hogaya to mujhe problem ho jaati hai and I feel like changing that outfit the very minute. Sometimes you also shoot outdoors, and wearing makeup under direct sun can cause further damage.”

Talking about suffering from Polycystic ovary syndrome, Himanshi said, “Because of PCOS, my water weight shoots up adversely. I sleep and then the next morning my face is swollen. I am unable to go to the gym these days as I am shooting from morning 8 for long hours. So, I am left with no energy. And after testing positive for Coronavirus, I became weaker.”

Himanshi Khurana added, “Right now, I am on a diet where I start eating in the afternoon and have my last meal at 7 pm. It’s a struggle as you feel hungry after that. So, there is always a lot of stress on my mind. Along with your health, you have to also think about projects, shoots, singing for others and making your own music, advertising things and attending events also. It becomes very stressful at times.”

