Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be the favourite of the Indian masses even after 13 years of its run. While it stands as one of the most loved TV shows of this century, the team enjoys a huge fan following.

Advertisement

Talk about Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Disha Vakani or anyone, TMKOC has given everyone a huge platform. Most of the stars are also active on social media so even during the hours when fans are not watching them on TV, they are entertained by their social posts.

Joining the ongoing viral trend of ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director, Malav Suresh Rajda along with his wife Priya Ahuja and Goli (Kush Shah) posted a funny video on Instagram. In the video, we can see, Malav and Rita saying, “Ye hum hain aur ye hamara ghar hai”. That’s when Goli joins them in the frame and give an altogether new angle to the video. He says, “Aur pawri vawri kuch nahi chal rahi hai, tum logo ki bas EMI chal rahi hai”

Trending

This definitely makes the couple sad but fans can’t stop laughing. And the comments section is proof! Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been trending on Twitter recently as the fans are calling the show and Dilip Joshi’s ‘Jethalal’ G.O.A.T (greatest of all time). One user on Twitter called Dilip Joshi’s ‘Jethalal’ a G.O.A.T and we couldn’t agree less with it. The user wrote, “This scene is one of the reason why @dilipjoshie is one of the actors in indian TV history. The expressions he gave here are freakin awesome.” Another user wrote, “Nothing serious, just a common Indian eating food while watching old episodes of TMKOC to bust his stress PERIOD” Isn’t that amazing? What are your thoughts on this? Share with us your love for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Must Read: After Salman Khan, Brother Sohail Khan Comes Forward To Help Rakhi Sawant’s Ailing Mother Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube