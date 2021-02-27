The Pawri Trend Just Got Funnier Thanks To Kush Shah AKA Goli Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to be the favourite of the Indian masses even after 13 years of its run. While it stands as one of the most loved TV shows of this century, the team enjoys a huge fan following.

Talk about Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Disha Vakani or anyone, TMKOC has given everyone a huge platform. Most of the stars are also active on social media so even during the hours when fans are not watching them on TV, they are entertained by their social posts.

Joining the ongoing viral trend of ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director, Malav Suresh Rajda along with his wife Priya Ahuja and Goli (Kush Shah) posted a funny video on Instagram. In the video, we can see, Malav and Rita saying, “Ye hum hain aur ye hamara ghar hai”. That’s when Goli joins them in the frame and give an altogether new angle to the video. He says, “Aur pawri vawri kuch nahi chal rahi hai, tum logo ki bas EMI chal rahi hai”

This definitely makes the couple sad but fans can’t stop laughing. And the comments section is proof! Watch the video below:

