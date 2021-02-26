Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are often spotted chilling together and leaving the fans confused as to what’s their relationship status. A while ago, fans on Twitter were trending that the duo is married. Putting an end to all the rumours, Shukla is setting the record straight for once and for all.

A fan on Twitter wrote to Sidharth saying, “Meri girlfriend keh rhi hai jab tak reply or follow back nhi doge shadi nhi karegi kya chahte ho main kuwara rahu aisa n Karo reply do plz shadi hogi to main apke liy spl karunga ek reply (My girlfriend is saying until you don’t reply or follow back, she wouldn’t marry me. Do you want me to stay single? Reply please, if I marry, I will do something special for you).”

Bhai @sidharth_shukla

Replying to the fan Sidharth Shukla wrote, “Bhai Kunwara tag acha hai … main tho kunwara hoon fir bhi kuch media walo ne shadi shuda karar kar diya hai … maybe they know more than I do about me (Brother, the single tag is good. I am single and yet some in the media have announced that I have married).”

Sidharth Shukla is quite active on social media and we often see him replying to fan tweets.

In a conversation with TOI, the actor said, “Whenever I’m on social media, I go through most of the posts. I’ll be lying if I say that I read them all, but I do manage to read most of them. There’s an appreciation that I receive, there’s constructive criticism too, which I take well and work on, and then there are these amazing videos that they make for me. I can see the effort that goes into all this. When I get gifts, I make it a point to use them because I know they have sent it with so much love.”

What are your thoughts on Sidharth Shukla’s relationship status with Shehnaaz Gill? Tell us in the comments below.

