Bigg Boss 14’s Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been the talk of the town off late. The couple recently flew to Kashmir to celebrate the actor’s 30th birthday with his family. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor has opened up about the best gifts he received this year from his girlfriend and family. Read to know the scoop below.

Aly was one of the top 4 finalists of the Bigg Boss 14 finale. Jasmin and her sister were sitting in the audiences to cheer him on the finale day.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Aly Goni revealed the best gift he received this year and said, “The best gift I have got this year is Jasmin. It has been a beautiful day. My family has planned a party for me now at night, so that’s going to be fun. Jasmin and my family members have been pampering me all day. She got me my favourite headphones and a beautiful jacket. My family, too, had done some shopping before I came here; they bought things that I love like hoodies and watches.”

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin shared an emotional note on her Instagram wishing her hero, Aly on his 30th birthday and wrote, “Happy birthday my hero😘 This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on ,since I met you. Looking at your eyes everyday , you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life,love you with all my heart my best friend and my love ❤️”

Thanking her Aly Goni reacted to her post and left a comment that read, “Thank youuu meri Laila ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Aren’t these two total cuties?

