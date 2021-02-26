Jamai Raja 2.0 Season 2 premieres on Zee5 today. The show stars Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma in lead. Anchit Kaur, Vin Rana, Priya Banerjee are also a part of the show. While the buzz has been massive, the leading actors have been making some startling revelations during the promotions!

Advertisement

It all started with Nia calling Ravi the ‘best kisser’ during Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. Later on, the actor in an exclusive conversation with us also shared his thoughts on the comments. But what has now grabbed our eyeballs is that this sizzling couple was enemies during the initial days of the Zee TV show.

Advertisement

Ravi Dubey revealed the same as, “The friendship that we shared and what it has been through off-screen. The palette of emotions we have been through as two individuals, who initially did not have much of a liking for each other. Over time, I think we developed a lot of respect for each other and that respect turned from professional to personal. We still have that mutual regards for each other.”

Ravi Dubey continued, “For the first one and a half years of Jamai Raja, we were getting all of these best Jodi awards, little did everyone knows that we weren’t looking even eye to eye. We would come, do our scenes and go back to our vanity. Do the scenes and go back to our own spaces. It was crazy!”

Jamai Raja 2.0 initially used to air on Zee TV. The show then witnessed a spin-off and was shifted to OTT. What was Ravi’s reaction to it when he heard of the decision back in 2017?

“I was more than excited. I think some places have the energy of their own. Whoever associates with them, there is only benefit and value that comes out of it. Jamai Raja was one such thing. Whether it was the makers, actors or anybody associated with it, has only benefitted from it. It was an instantaneous yes from my side,” answered Ravi Dubey.

Must Read: Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: From Ishq Vishk’s Chocolate Boy To Kabir Singh’s Obsessed Lover, There’s Only One Thing He Can’t Do – Bad Acting!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube