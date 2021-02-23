Ravi Dubey is all set to treat his fans with Jamai Raja 2.0. The show features him alongside Television beauty Nia Sharma. While the internet can’t stop gushing over their intimate scenes in the promos, the actress recently ended up calling him the ‘best kisser.’ Here’s what Ravi has to say about it all!

For the unversed, Nia recently graced the Dadasaheb Phalke awards. The actress kickstarted the promotions for Jamai Raja 2.0 Season 2. While on the stage, Sharma revealed that people often ask in interviews about how comfortable she was kissing Ravi on-screen. “Well, I must say, Ravi is the best kisser man!” she revealed.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Ravi Dubey a while ago. We asked his take on the comment made by Nia Sharma. The actor replied, “I’m very very very fond of Nia and I’m particularly fond of this disruptive nature of hers. This is I think the biggest thing that sets her apart from everybody else. So, I don’t mind it at all, in fact, I should take it as a compliment. What do you think?”

But does he feel the same about Nia Sharma? Ravi Dubey responded, “I don’t know if she would be comfortable with that answer (laughing). So, I would respect the dignity of Nia but I would say, she’s the most professional person I’ve worked with. She’s my best co-star and my most favourite co-star.”

Well, there’s a reason why we love this Jamai Raja 2.0 Jodi and what could be a better proof?

Season 2 of the Zee5 show is all set to be premiered on 26th February.

Jamai Raja started its journey back in 2014. The show has now witnessed a spin-off on OTT and is receiving a lot of praises!

