Nia Sharma is one of the most popular and fashionable actresses on Indian television. The actress often makes headlines for her bold and quirky fashion choices and statements and will be soon seen in Jamai 2.0 opposite Ravi Dubey. The 30-year-old is finally opening up on her brave fashion choices. Read to know the scoop below.

Nia can literally pull off anything and everything when it comes to fashion. And her Instagram feed proves the same.

In a conversation with Spotboye, Nia Sharma spoke about her bold fashion choices in Jamai 2.0 and said, “About creating my own fashion statement, I would rather say that it has always been the creativity of my own mind. It either gets me trolled very badly or it gets me appreciated for being experimental at times. I appreciate both kinds of reactions. I do come out with a few efforts to just stand out and put in my signature style in everything I do. That’s exactly how I went about my styling in Jamai 2.0 season 2.”

The Jamai Raja actress continued, “I would again say that my character is very Nia in terms of dressing, how I speak in the show. So, it came very naturally to me as to how I wanted to dress up. It automatically becomes effortless when you have to dress up the same way as you dress up in real life.”

Nia Sharma also spoke about doing kissing scenes in a Times Now interview. She said, “I entered the OTT space much earlier than everybody when it was budding, I came from Twisted, the series that I took off much earlier than nobody else was ready to experiment. Maine vaha sab kar liya and I kind of became okay about what it is on OTT space. I had become comfortable with it.”

Talking about doing the kiss scenes with Ravi Dubey, Nia said, “But when it came to Ravi, I always found this very nice, decent and sincere actor to work with. I never had any problems with these kinds of scenes with Ravi. He doesn’t make you uncomfortable or anything.”

What are your thoughts on Nia Sharma’s bold fashion choices? Tell us in the comments below.

