It has been long since we last saw Dipika Kakar on screen. The actress, who shot to fame with Colors TV’s Sasural Simar Ka, has been away from television for the last four years, and fans have waited for her return.

Dipika has now surprised her fans by announcing that she will return to television soon. Though the actress did not reveal the details of her new project, she confirmed she has already started working on something.

Dipika Kakar Returns to Television After 4 Years

Dipika Kakar frequently shares her life updates with her fans on her YouTube vlogs. In a recent vlog, the actress revealed that her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, had gone on a road trip to Bhopal. However, she could not accompany him as she planned a surprise for the viewers.

Deepika then revealed that she was vlogging from the makeup room during a shoot as she returned to television. She said, “I am vlogging from the makeup room, and I have started shooting for something.”

The actress added that she can not talk about her project now but will announce more details soon: “I cannot give all the details, but I shall soon be back on screens with something new, and I cannot wait to share it with you all.”

Meanwhile, some reports suggest that Dipika might be seen in the celebrity version of MasterChef. Through her vlogs, the actress has already showcased her cooking talent, which could be used in the reality show. Other celebs expected to join the competition include Gaurav Khanna, Chandan Prabhakar, Usha Nadkarni, and Rajiv Adatiya.

After shooting to stardom with Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika was seen in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Entertainment Ki Raat. She became the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12 in 2018. Her last lead role was in the Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Dipika then made a cameo in Sasural Simar Ka 2 in 2021, marking her final appearance in a fiction show before her comeback.

