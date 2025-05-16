TV actress Shilpa Shinde has always been controversy’s favorite child. From her fiasco with the makers of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai during her exit to her fights with Bigg Boss 11 co-contestants Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta, she has always grabbed eyeballs time and again. However, fans were left shocked when the actress had called out her own family members after an emotional performance on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

In the Family Special episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Shilpa Shinde rather gave a morose performance wherein she depicted how her family had never been a part of her difficult times. She performed in the song ‘Mann Bharya’ from Shershaah with her choreographer. The actress broke down after her performance and also left the judges, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi emotional.

The promo of Shilpa Shinde’s performance also showed her saying how her family members only celebrated her achievements with her but during the time of a crisis, they chose to leave her side. Not only this but her family members also chose to criticize her along with 10 other people. The Bigg Boss 11 winner said, “Kuch Acha Hota Hai Toh Aa Jate Hai Aur Kuch Bhi Bura Ho Jaye Toh 10 Logo Ke Saath Milke Burayi Karte Hai.”

She also said that she never received any strong support from her family members when she had decided to become an actress. Not only this but Shilpa Shinde revealed that her mother claimed that she won Bigg Boss 11 because of her. This came as a huge shock since fans had loved to see Shilpa’s endearing bond with her mother during the family week of the show.

Karan Johar especially gave her some solace and wished that her performance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 reached her family members and changed their outlook towards her. Well, after the show, Shilpa Shinde shared some pictures with her mother and brother which hinted that she had managed to sort things out with them. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 18 wherein she had come to support her close friend, Karanveer Mehra.

