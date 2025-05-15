Madhuri Dixit is hailed as one of the most celebrated female superstars of Hindi cinema. After reigning supreme during the 90s, her career also saw a brilliant resurgence with the 2007 film, Aaja Nachle. However, the actress was also time and again praised for her professionalism. Did you know that her Prem Granth co-star and veteran actor Govind Namdev was once nervous to shoot a disturbing rape scene with the actress. However, he lauded the actress’ ability to make him feel comfortable which eventually enabled him to execute the scene with her.

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Govind Namdev who was Madhuri Dixit’s co-star in the 1996 film Prem Granth, had once opened up about filming a rape scene with her in an interview with Hindi Rush. Namdev was under immense pressure as he felt that even a little misstep would create great discomfort to the actress. He was also even more conscious because the Devdas actress was one of the leading names in the industry back then.

However, the Virasat actor credited Madhuri Dixit’s immense professionalism and for making him feel comfortable before the scene which allowed him to go ahead with the same. Not only this but he confessed that he became a huge fan of the Hum Apke Hai Kon actress after the same. Govind Namdev pointed out that it was not common for big actresses to go out of their way to make a new actor feel better.

He said, “Her (Madhuri Dixit)’s attitude made me very comfortable. We shot the scene almost at the end…I used to fold my hands and say, ‘I’m going to do this’. She used to say, ‘Yes, okay’. She made very free. What was the temperament of the scene… (main darr raha tha ki kuch oonch neech na ho jaaye).”

Govind Namdev was further quoted to reveal, “I was also scared that something untoward or wrong shouldn’t happen with the number one heroine, and things could go bad between us. I’ve become a fan of Madhuri in this matter. If a new actor who is nervous and conscious gets such cooperation from a high-level actor, then they can give their 100 per cent. Usually, it doesn’t happen. An actress stays in her own aura. But she cooperated a lot, since the beginning.”

Meanwhile, talking about Prem Granth, the film was helmed by Rajiv Kapoor. The movie also starred Rishi Kapoor in the lead role. The film was an adaptation of Thomas Hardy’s novel, Tess Of The D’Ubbervilles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Abhijeet Bhattacharya Said His Music Made This Actor A Star: “When He Was Launched, He Wasn’t A Star”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News