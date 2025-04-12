It’s rare to find a personality like Rishi Kapoor—a charming, brutally honest man who lived life to the fullest. Plus, he was a super-talented actor. Many wouldn’t remember, but the veteran star once predicted his death. Scroll below for the lesser-known details!

In 2018, Ranbir Kapoor’s father was diagnosed with Leukemia. He was rushed to New York for treatment. Amid all the chaos, there were also sweet memories as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Shah Rukh Khan, among other Bollywood celebrities, visited him. The treatment was successful, and he returned to India in September 2019.

Unfortunately, in April 2020, Rishi Kapoor passed away due to a relapse. His funeral took place in Mumbai in the presence of close family members and friends. Many wouldn’t know that the Kapoor & Sons actor predicted his death in 2016.

During the promotion of Kapoor & Sons, Rishi Kapoor was asked how he would imagine himself at the age of 90. He responded, “Given my lifestyle, I won’t live that long. But people say if I do, I will look like my character Dadu. Though I hope I don’t behave like him – a spoilt kid.”

On the professional front, Rishi was last seen in Sharmaji Namkeen.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife and actress, Neetu Kapoor. He has two children – Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. The late Mera Naam Joker actor once spoke about his deep regret about his relationship with RK.

He said, “I was a strict father because I was brought up to believe that’s how a father should be. In one of his interviews, Ranbir said, ‘My father is not a friend. He is a father. I can’t backslap him and joke around with him.’ He is a friend to Neetu but not to me, and that’s something I deeply regret.”

