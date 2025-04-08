Shah Rukh Khan, who made his big Bollywood debut with Deewana in 1992, shared the screen with the radiant and incredibly talented Divya Bharti. The film not only marked the beginning of SRK’s stardom but also cemented Divya’s status as one of the brightest young stars of her time. However, just a year later, the industry was left stunned by Divya’s sudden and tragic death at the age of 19.

In a heartfelt old interview with Indian Express, SRK opened up about how he heard the devastating news. Recalling the moment with deep emotion, he said, “I pray for her soul. I was sleeping in Delhi, and they were playing my song, ‘Aisi Deewangi’ (from Deewana). I thought I’ve become a big star… I woke up in the morning and I saw that she had died. She had fallen off from a window. It was one of the biggest shocks.”

SRK added with visible emotion, “I think I was supposed to do another film with her.” Divya passed away on April 5, 1993, after allegedly falling from her apartment balcony. While her death was officially ruled an accident, conspiracy theories and speculations still surround the tragic incident.

“She Used To Call Me An Institution”

Even though Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Bharti shared the screen only once in Deewana, the bond they formed was warm and full of mutual admiration. SRK reminisced about Divya’s bubbly nature and the way she lit up the sets of Deewana.

Deewana actor said, “I was a serious kind of guy and she was this completely whacky, fun-loving girl.”

One particularly fond memory he shared was of Divya calling him an “institution.” SRK chuckled, saying, “I remember walking out of Mumbai’s Sea Rock, and I met her. She looked at me and said, ‘You’re not just an actor, you’re an institution.’ I was very touched by that… I realised that it meant a lot.”

A Star Gone Too Soon but Never Forgotten

More than thirty years after Divya Bharti’s death, the memory haunts many, including Shah Rukh Khan. The actor’s emotional remembrances illustrate the emotional wounds such losses cause, particularly when they are those of someone as promising.

Divya left too soon, but she will always shine through the memories of those who worked with her.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Jeetendra & Hema Malini’s Wedding ‘Under Family Pressure’ Was Ruined By Dharmendra & Ekta Kapoor’s Mom – The Weird Love Square Story!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News