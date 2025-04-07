Irrfan's Son Babil Khan Blasts An Influencer, "Pratyush Dua Popular Hai, Lekin Ek Line Hoti Hai..."

The internet users are currently very confused, and everyone is frantically searching for a man called Pratyush Dua, who has caused distress to Irrfan’s son, Babil Khan! The Qala actor took to his Instagram stories and posted a video with a header text that said, ‘Unfollow Pratyush’!

In his video, Babil can be seen losing his calm over a social media influencer called Pratyush Dua. In his video, Babil said, “Mujhe aajkal bahut strongly aisa feel hone laga hai ki hum hamare feed ke liye, hamare page ke liye, handle ke liye ab bus, kuch bhi karne ko taiyaar hai. Kya asli hai, kya nakli hai isme ab antar dhoondhna mushkil hai.”

Babil Khan further pointed out how stressed and angry he is over the content on social media and said, “Content word se mujhe ab nafrat hai, content hume consume kar raha hai ki hum content ko consume kar rahe hain, ye samajhna mushkil hai.”

Further talking about a social media influencer, Irrfan‘s son further blasted, “Jaise ye banda hai Pratyush Dua, popular hai, influencer hai, bahut followers hain uske, theek hai acchi baat hai lekin ek line hoti hai jo aap cross nahi kar sakte.”

As soon as the video was posted, Redditors and social media users started searching for Pratyush Dua and his social media handle. When no one could find any such relevant ID, people started wondering if this was a publicity gimmick by Babil!

Babil Khan Trolled, Thanks To Ankita Lokhande

Interestingly, while Babil shared his concerns regarding social media, people indulged in some healthy leg-pulling and asked why he looked like Ankita Lokhande‘s husband, Vicky Jain! While people were discussing his looks resembling Ankita, a user decoded the reason behind Babil’s film as well.

A user pointed out that it is a promotional stunt for an Indie film called Logout, which might be arriving soon. Check out the video and all the discussion here.

For more such trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kesari Chapter 2: Is R Madhavan Turning Into The New Age Khalnayak Putting His ‘Shaitaani Charm’ At Test One Film A Time! [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News