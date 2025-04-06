Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore were known for their intense chemistry, and the duo made some of the biggest hits back in the day. They have worked together in multiple movies, and they are still engraved in people’s memories. Khanna was a superstar, and his status reflected in his workspace. His pressure wasn’t limited to acting alone—his fan following, particularly among women, was overwhelming. Many went to extreme lengths: writing him letters in blood, marrying his photographs, and mobbing him at public appearances. Sharmila once revealed she was relieved when she stopped working with him.

Kaka was the first superstar in the Hindi film industry to have consecutive hits. Tagore and Khanna’s films were not only financial successes but are still famous for their dialogue. Some of the notable movies include Aradhana, Amar Prem, Daag, Rajnigandha, and Safar. Kaka’s romantic allure and Sharmila’s graceful presence created a magical on-screen chemistry.

Years after the death of Rajesh Khanna in 2022, in the audiobook, Rajesh Khanna: Ek Tanha Sitara, Sharmila Tagore shared her experience of working with the Superstar. It was on the tenth anniversary of the actor’s death and was released on Audible. Tagore was punctual about her shifts as she wanted to spend time with her family. However, coming on time was not possible for the late actor.

Tagore recalled, “But this was impossible since Kaka never arrived before 12 for a 9 am shift. And we could never finish on time. As a result, the entire unit would pressurize me to work overtime and complete the schedule. This became the norm, and since I had many films with Kaka, I found myself in a quandary.” Although they formed a successful on-screen duo, Sharmila opted to diversify her roles by collaborating with other actors. She also mentioned that even Rajesh Khanna felt it wasn’t ideal to be seen in too many films with the same leading lady.

She explained, “One runs the risk of becoming stale. Whatever it was, we found ourselves working together in fewer films. And I must confess it was a huge relief.” For the unversed, Rajesh Khanna passed away in 2012, and many of his films failed to work financially in the latter part of his career.

On the professional front, Sharmila Tagore was last seen in Gulomohar, released in 2023.

