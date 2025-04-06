Suchitra Sen is a name that is synonymous with Indira Gandhi. The actress played a version of the powerful leader in a fictional film by Gulzar called Aandhi. However, fans love her for being the feminine yet strong Paro she played to a charming yet tragic Dilip Kumar in the 1955 film Devdas!

Devdas, directed by Bimal Roy, was Sen’s debut in the Hindi Cinema. The actress, turned into one of the most sought after actresses in Hindi Cinema and of course, showman Raj Kapoor became too eager to work with her!

However, to everyone’s surprise, they never worked together, and the reason was Raj Kapoor himself. Suchitra Sen, in one of her very early interviews, revealed she did not like Raj Kapoor as a person and refused to work with him in any Hindi film!

In an interview with Amitabha Choudhury for his book Aamar Bondhu Suchitra Sen, as quoted by Indian Express, the late actress who was Raima Sen and Riya Sen‘s Nani, shared, “In men, I don’t look for beauty. I look for intelligence and sharp conversations. I had refused Raj Kapoor’s offer almost immediately.”

Suchitra Sen also narrated what happened, after which she refused the offer. Recalling her meeting with the Showman of Hindi Cinema, she said, “Raj Kapoor came to my residence offering a lead role and, as I took my seat, he suddenly sat near my foot and offered me a bouquet of roses while offering the role. I rejected the offer. I did not like his personality. The way he behaved – sitting near my foot – did not befit a man.”

The late Bengali actress chose a life of seclusion, far away from the glamor and glitter of the film world. She joined Ramkrishna Mission, and spent time with the three closest women of her life – daughter Moon Moon Sen and grand daughters Riya and Raima Sen.

Suchitra Sen was born on April 6 to Bengali parents and ruled Hindi and Bengali Cinema in the 1950s and 1960s.

