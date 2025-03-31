Meena Kumari and her tragic end is one of the most heartbreaking stories from the dark chapters of Bollywood. A superstar, who died young, at the age of 38, after she completely immersed herself in alcohol and addiction. Reports say that when she died, her family could not afford even Rs 3500 to pay the hospital. The doctor who treated her settled the bills so that the family could take the dead body!

When the Pakeezah actress died, her contemporary and close friend Nargis congratulated her in an open letter, which was the most heartbreaking tribute by a contemporary to her friend and competitor! In the letter, Sanjay Dutt’s mother also recalled what pushed her friend towards death!

Maut Mubarak Ho Meena!

On Meena Kumari’s death, Nargis wrote an open letter, which was published in an Urdu magazine and it read, “Maut Mubarak Ho Meena, Meena, today your baaji congratulates you on your death and asks you to never step into this world again. This place is not meant for people like you.”

The Traumatic Marriage

The superstar and Kamal Amrohi fell in love and got married but it turned into a traumatic one owing to the actress’s stardom and the director’s decline as a creative spirit. So much so that once Nargis had to interfere and ask Kamal Amrohi‘s assistant to stop using the actress for their financial gain since she was suffering a lot!

Meanwhile, a slap incident made her move out of her husband’s home, but she drowned herself in alcohol, which landed her in a hospital. Nargis‘s open letter mentions how she tried cajoling Meena out of this addiction, but she could not!

Dharmendra – The Man She Loved!

The letter in the Urdu magazine was translated and published in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Urdu Memoirs of Cinema Legends by Yasir Abbasi, which has been excerpted in an article by Indian Express. The letter further said, “If Meena has ever loved anyone passionately, the person is Dharmendra. If Meena ever turned crazy in love for someone, it was Dharmendra.” However, after a misunderstanding, Dharmendra walked out of Meena Kumari’s life, and “Slowly, she began to inch towards death,” said the letter.

Meena Kumari died on March 31, 1972, at the age of 38, after struggling with liver cirrhosis!

