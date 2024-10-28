The late superstar Nargis was one of the biggest blessings of Indian cinema. She was way ahead of her times—independent, strong, and supremely successful. The Aag actress had a lot more to offer, but she unfortunately passed away due to pancreatic cancer. But do you know she was buried as per Muslim traditions? Scroll below for the lesser-known details!

The late actress was only 51 years old when she died. She unexpectedly fell ill during a session of the Rajya Sabha in August 1980. Initially, she was reported to be diagnosed with jaundice. But her condition kept worsening, after which further tests were conducted.

Nargis was diagnosed with cancer

The world was shattered when they learned about Sanjay Dutt’s mother being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She suffered significant weight loss and traveled to New York for treatment.

In May 1981, Nargis’ health further deteriorated, and she was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. She went into coma and died a day later, on 3rd May.

Why was Nargis Dutt buried?

Before her marriage with Sunil Dutt, the actress converted to Hinduism and adopted Nirmala Dutt as her name. Her last respects took place as per Hindu customs. She was carried on a pier, but due to her fear of fire, she was buried in her Muslim traditions. Sanjay Dutt and his father, Sunil Dutt, offered Namaaz along with other attendees at the funeral.

Affair with Raj Kapoor

Apart from her acting chops, the late star often made noise about her relationship with Raj Kapoor. They met on the sets of Aag and were inseparable. Nargis broke the relationship after 9 years due to several reasons. She wasn’t happy with the kind of roles he was offering to her. Besides, the RK Studios owner was already married and allegedly refused to leave his first wife, Krishna Kapoor.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood throwbacks!

Must Read: Karan Arjun Re-Release: Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan’s Epic Duo Is Returning To Big Screens In November – Recalling Its Blockbuster Box Office Worth 321% Profit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News