Singham Again Title Song Verdict: Ajay Devgn Delivers Shockingly Same Views As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Ami Je Tomar 3.0 In 24 Hrs

Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again has done the unthinkable with its newly released title song. The title song, which was released 24 hrs ago, has managed to garner a whopping 21 million views in 24 hrs! The Cop Universe film is all set to clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1. But wait till you hear more!

Singham Again VS Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Singham title song in 24 hours has garnered 21 million views which is exactly same as the total views garnered by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s much-awaited song Ami Je Tomar 3.0!

Ami Je Tomar 3.0 was released, a day prior to Singham’s title track and it also garnered 21 million views in 24 hrs. Within 15 hrs of its release, Ami Je Tomar 3.0 garnered 8 million views and Singham’s title song was somewhere around 12+ million views.

However, with the 24-hr finishing line, both the songs were standing in the same range of viewership on YouTube. It would be interesting to see who would trail behind henceforth!

Singham Again VS Singham Title Song

The Singham Again title track has registered 21 million views on YouTube. The video was shared by SaReGaMa Music’s official channel. However, the first installment of the franchise also had a superb Singham theme song, which has been present on T-Series, the official YouTube channel, for 13 years and has garnered total views of around 27 million in its lifetime.

Singham Again VS Jai Bajrangbali

Earlier, another theme from the Cop Universe film, featuring Ranveer Singh in his Lord Hanuman avatar, was released. The theme song was titled Jai Bajrangbali, and it garnered 24 million views in total in 8 days!

The Rohit Shetty film is raising the bar high, bringing some of the biggest superstars of the country together, including a gigantic cameo shot by Salman Khan in his Dabangg avatar as Chulbul Pandey! Can’t wait for the film to arrive in the theaters on November 1.

